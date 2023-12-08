Police name Ilyas Habibi as victim of Sutton Station stabbing

The police have named Ilyas Habibi as the teenager murdered in a stabbing at Sutton Station earlier this week.
Habibi, 17, is described as a Sixth Former.
He is among 104 homicide victims in London in 2023.
Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Sutton High Street at about 7.08pm on Tuesday December 5. On arrival, police officers found Habibi suffering from knife injuries. They provided first aid until medics arrived, but despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Habibi was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.53pm.
“His family was notified and they continue to be supported by specialist officers,” the Metropolitan Police said. “They ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”
Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that Ilyas arrived at Sutton High Street by train. Minutes after he came out of the station he was involved in an altercation with the suspect who then fled the scene.
“Ilyas had suffered fatal wounds. It isn’t clear if the suspect was also injured. If you know the suspect, or if you are him, please get in touch.
“Members of the public who have information and material they want to share with us can do so via our online web portal.”
Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the incident room direct on 0208 721 4622; call police on 101 or Tweet on X/Twitter @MetCC quoting 6107/5DEC.
To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine