Police name Ilyas Habibi as victim of Sutton Station stabbing

The police have named Ilyas Habibi as the teenager murdered in a stabbing at Sutton Station earlier this week.

Habibi, 17, is described as a Sixth Former.

He is among 104 homicide victims in London in 2023.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Sutton High Street at about 7.08pm on Tuesday December 5. On arrival, police officers found Habibi suffering from knife injuries. They provided first aid until medics arrived, but despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Habibi was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.53pm.

“His family was notified and they continue to be supported by specialist officers,” the Metropolitan Police said. “They ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that Ilyas arrived at Sutton High Street by train. Minutes after he came out of the station he was involved in an altercation with the suspect who then fled the scene.

“Ilyas had suffered fatal wounds. It isn’t clear if the suspect was also injured. If you know the suspect, or if you are him, please get in touch.

“Members of the public who have information and material they want to share with us can do so via our online web portal.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the incident room direct on 0208 721 4622; call police on 101 or Tweet on X/Twitter @MetCC quoting 6107/5DEC.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

