Oscar-winner Swinton in return visit to David Lean Cinema

Multi-award winning actress Tilda Swinton is to be a special guest at a screening of the acclaimed movie The Eternal Daughter at the David Lean Cinema on January 2.
It’s the second visit of Oscar-winner Swinton to Croydon’s cherished independent arts house cinema in the space of six months, in response to invitations from her colleague and friend, Joanna Scanlan, who became patron of the David Lean Cinema earlier in 2023.
The David Lean Cinema is a 68-seat cinema located within Croydon Clocktower. It is a not-for-profit, community interest company, run by volunteers and enthusiasts, that presents up to six film screenings every week.
The special event on January 2 will feature a Q&A session with The Eternal Daughter‘s extraordinary star. “Known for her transformative performances,” a spokesperson for the David Lean Cinema said today, Swinton “… has consistently pushed the boundaries of cinematic expression, making her a true icon in the world of cinema”.
The Eternal Daughter, directed by Joanna Hogg, is “a haunting exploration of familial ties and the shadows of the past”, the DLC says.
Swinton plays filmmaker Julie and her elderly mother Rosalind, whom she escorts to a desolate hotel that holds a complex history. “The film masterfully unravels as the eerie fog shrouds painful memories, revealing Rosalind’s tragic experiences,” the movie buffs say.
“I’m hugely excited about welcoming an actress of Tilda Swinton’s stature to our lovely community cinema,” said Heather Hardie, the chair of the David Lean Cinema.
“She’s an original, ground-breaking performer who’s sure to have fascinating ideas to share. We always look forward to her new films, especially the independent ones we specialise in showing.”
All tickets for the screening of The Eternal Daughter and Tilda Swinton Q&A have already sold out.
- For news of all the upcoming screenings at the David Lean Cinema, and to book tickets, visit their website here
