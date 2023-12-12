£20m refurb sees Old Town Hall removed from Heritage risk list

Bromley Old Town Hall has been taken off Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register, it has been confirmed this week.

The Grade II-listed building, which dates back to 1907, served the community until falling vacant and into disrepair in 2007. In 2009, it was added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register, highlighting the immediate need for investment.

In a letter to the company behind the building’s restoration this week, Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Projects Officer, Verena McCaig, said: “It is wonderful that the historic fabric of the former Town Hall has been conserved.

“We are pleased that the building has been crafted into spaces that reflect the character of the building and that customers can appreciate using. We would like to congratulate all involved.”

The Old Town Hall is one of 41 historic sites in London saved and removed from the Heritage at Risk Register this year, although there remain 599 entries for the capital.

Bromley Old Town Hall’s fortunes have been transformed following a £20million renovation by property developers Castleforge, which saw it repaired and refurbished to its former glory.

The building reopened earlier this year as a Clockwise co-working office space and 23-bedroom Brama boutique hotel, together with a kind of on-trend members’ club with meeting rooms, podcast studios and a “traditional” British restaurant.

The transformation included expanding the building to 62,000 sqft, incorporating an accessible courtyard.

Heritage features have been retained and restored throughout the refurbishment, including Art Deco fluted marble columns, stained-glass windows and stairways from the 1930s.

Alexandra Livesey, of Clockwise, said that she and her company are “thrilled” at the building’s removal from the at Risk register. “As stewards of history, we see this not just as a restoration but as a revival, an earnest commitment to breathe new life into the heart of Bromley,” she said, as her company, and Brama hotels, are “ushering the Town Hall back to its former glory”.

She said: “In our hands, the Old Town Hall is not just a relic of the past; it’s guiding us into a promising future for Bromley.”

Bromley Old Town Hall has also recently been named as a regional finalist by the Civic Trust Awards, established in 1959 for excellence in the built environment. Winners will be announced in January.

