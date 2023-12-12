BRIT School’s latest partnership looking to be just the job

PPL has announced a three-year partnership with The BRIT School that will see the music licensing organisation become a lead partner of the school’s music careers programme, offering a route into jobs in the music industry, while ensuring that the school will remain non-fee paying for all pupils.

Phonographic Performance Limited is a British music copyright collective for performers and recording rightsholders. Formed in 1934, PPL licenses recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (pubs, nightclubs, shops or offices) or broadcast and works to ensure that revenue flows back to both its members – both independent and major record companies, together with performers.

In 2022, PPL collected £272.6million across all revenue streams, the highest level of revenue in its history, with the money distributed to more than 165,000 performers and recording rights-holders.

Under the BRIT agreement, the organisations will “work together to develop talent and nurture young songwriters”, according to the school.

“PPL will become lead partners of all music careers-focused activities and workshops to support the talent development of all music students and help to transform the lives of young artists, regardless of their background.”

The partnership will build on The BRIT School’s reputation for nurturing talent: former pupils include Adele, Imogen Heap, FKA Twigs, Ella Eyre, Raye, Kae Tempest, Cat Burns and Jessie J to bands The Feeling, The Kooks and Black Midi.

Announcing the PPL deal, the school said, “For 33 years, the school has put careers at the centre of its mission… Between them, its former students have achieved great things, including 250million-plus record sales, billions of streams, 36 Top 10 albums, 91 Top 40 singles (including seven No1s); 15 BRIT Awards, 19 Grammys, two Oscars and two BAFTAS.”

Peter Leathem, the CEO of PPL, said: “For more than 30 years, thousands of young people have benefited from The BRIT School’s state-of-the-art facilities, talented and dedicated teaching staff and visionary leadership, with many of them moving into the performing arts, not just front of stage but powering our industries behind the scenes.

“At PPL, we have seen first hand the enormous value the School brings to our industry – as well as to fans around the world – and we are proud to become a lead partner for its music careers programme to ensure young people from all backgrounds have equity of access and opportunity to a potentially life-changing education.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

