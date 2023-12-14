Emergency meeting agrees to revive flagging community group

The South Croydon Community Association will continue, it was decided at a “do or die” meeting last night. They are just not yet bothering to inform people who it is that has come forward to form a new committee.

But among a reformed committee’s first decisions is to go ahead with a community noticeboard – a proposal that was first discussed at least 10 years ago.

Inside Croydon reported yesterday how, after the SCCA had drifted into inactivity, its long-standing committee members wanted to pack up and go home, such had been the organisation’s inertia since the pandemic.

Truth is, the moribundity had set in long before covid: the SCCA’s last tweet dates from 2016. The last notification on its own website is from 2018.

A motion recommending that SCCA should be wound up was tabled at an EGM by two of the remaining committee members.

“SCCA in its current form is not working,” a statement on the organisation’s website said. “It has run out of steam, particularly in terms of people coming forward to make things happen.”

Enough people arrived at a chilly church hall to show that they wanted to make things happen.

In a social media posting (that has the looks of an invitation to a six-year-old’s birthday party), it says, “Thank you to all those who attended the South Croydon Community Association’s EGM on Wednesday evening, it was great to see new faces and hear new ideas.

“Thank you to the outgoing committee for all their hard work and a warm welcome to the new members who have taken over as an interim committee to take the South Croydon Community Association forward.

“More information will be issued over the next few weeks.”

That’s it…

But elsewhere, in another anonymous posting, it was revealed that the new committee will be following through on an idea that had been discussed at the SCCA’s earliest meetings.

“I’m delighted to update everyone that the long-awaited community notice board was confirmed at last nights [sic] SCCA meeting and will be going up in Selsdon Road, South Croydon, once we get the planning permission…”. That ought not be much of an issue: Michael Neal, the chair of the council’s planning committee, is a South Croydon ward councillor.

“The notice board will be based on the design in the photo, but it will not be exactly the same. It will create a central location for those not on social media to be informed of local events, issues and activities as well as a focal point for information about the South Croydon Community Association (SCCA).” Which is nice…

