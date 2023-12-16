Croydon club’s Visible and Vocal competition goes global

Soroptimist International Croydon’s annual Loud and Proud competition has this year gone global.

SI Croydon and District marked this year’s International Humanitarian Day by staging the final of the inaugural international public speaking competition for girls aged 10 and 11 – called Visible and Vocal.

“We’re proud that their little competition has gone global,” a SI Croydon spokesperson said.

International Humanitarian Day coincides with the end of the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism Against Domestic Violence.

Visible and Vocal was born out of the Croydon club’s own competition, Loud and Proud, which has been running for 14 years.

Held over Zoom, there were participants from seven countries: Australia, Ivory Coast, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines and Rwanda.

Topics covered included:

Climate change

Households and the increased cost of living

Ending all forms of discrimination against girls

Barriers to girls achieving their career aspirations

Combating bullying

Croydon’s annual Loud and Proud competition gives young speakers an opportunity to address an audience in the grandeur of the Town Hall Chambers.

Sarah Jones, Croydon’s first woman MP, also supports the competition, and earlier this year hosted attendees at the Houses of Parliament.

Soroptimists are women coming together to change the lives of women and girls at a local, national and international level. Soroptimists Croydon recently celebrated its 95th anniversary.

The Croydon club meets twice a month at Shirley Park Golf Club, where they regularly have engaging speakers covering topics from yoga and wellness to charities that help rehabilitate women offenders.

For more information about the group and its activities and community work, click here.

