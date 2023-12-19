Met appeals for witnesses after two arrests over ULEZ bomb

After calling in the anti-terrorism unit when a ULEZ camera was bombed earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police has issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to come forward over the multi-million-pound wave of vandalism to public property conducted since the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone.

But Inside Croydon can reveal that the Met has so far failed to question either the Policing Minister, Chris Philp, the MP for Croydon South, nor Croydon Mayor Jason Perry about their involvement in an anti-ULEZ social media page, where multiple incidents of damage to CCTV cameras and other public equipment is regularly celebrated.

The police’s latest appeal came after detectives arrested two men yesterday in connection with an explosion that destroyed a ULEZ camera and damaged nearby property.

The incident has been described as the point where ULEZ vandalism became terrorism.

The police have said it was fortunate that no one was injured in the blast caused by an IED – an improvised explosive device – that was placed on a new ULEZ camera on Willersley Avenue, Sidcup.

The explosion occured around 6.45pm on December 6 – video of the incident show pedestrians close by when the explosion went off. A bus stop stands just a few yards further down the road from where the bomb was planted.

The arrests were made yesterday by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, which, according to the Met, “is leading the investigation due to its expertise in incidents involving explosives”.

A 60-year-old man in Sidcup was arrested yesterday morning on “suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, contrary to Section 2 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883”.

A 61-year-old man was also arrested in Horsham on “suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, and criminal damage, contrary to Section 1 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971”. The arrests were part of a co-ordinated operation and both took place at 6.15am.

“Both men remain in custody at a south London police station and searches are ongoing at addresses in Sidcup and Horsham,” the Met said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, the Borough Commander in Bexley, said: “The explosion could easily have had far more harmful consequences, and today’s arrests highlight just how seriously the Met is treating the incident.

“My local officers are continuing to work with and support the Counter Terrorism Command who are leading the investigation due to their specialism in dealing with incidents involving the use of explosives.”

According to the Met, the ULEZ camera where the explosion occurred had been installed on Willersley Avenue earlier on December 6. They say it was cut down at around 5.15pm and “an explosion occurred around 90 minutes later, caused by a low-sophistication improvised explosive device”.

Scotland Yard said: “The arrests today are a significant step forward in this investigation. Nevertheless the Counter Terrorism Command is continuing to appeal for the public to share any information that may help the investigation.

“In particular, we are keen that people who drove or cycled on Willersley Avenue between 16.30s and 19.30hrs on 6 December share with the investigation team any camera footage they may have.”

Footage can be uploaded at ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk – select the incident “Explosion in Sidcup”.

“Anyone with other information that could assist the investigation is urged to share it via the same website or by calling 101 and quoting CAD 5819/06DEC.”

Presumably, the latest postings on Jason Perry’s dodgy “Croydon says no to ULEZ expansion” Facebook group can also be reported there in the public interest.

