NHS is braced for latest round of strikes by junior doctors

Croydon’s NHS hospitals are coming to terms with the latest junior doctors strike, in the ongoing pay dispute with the government.

Junior doctors began their latest strike action this morning from 7am, and they will remain on strike until Saturday, December 23, at 7am.

They plan a further round of industrial action from January 3.

It means, says NHS London, “that in the coming three weeks, only two weekdays are unaffected by holidays or industrial action”.

“The latest strikes by junior doctors are expected to cause widespread disruption,” the NHS said.

Emergency care continues to be prioritised during the industrial action. “People should still call 999 in life-threatening emergencies and contact NHS 111 for other health concerns, as well as local services including GPs and pharmacies,” a NHS spokesperson said.

The latest strikes come as the NHS faces the annual winter surge in admissions and cases, with a sharp rise in the number of people with flu symptoms being seen by GPs nationally. There is also more people are attending emergency departments, and admissions to intensive care are also on the rise.

Chris Streather, NHS London’s medical director, said: “The NHS in London has been preparing extensively for these strikes, and it’s important that people continue to come forward for care if they need it.

“To help us deliver care to those that need it most, we are asking the public to continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies.

“For everything else people should contact NHS 111 online, as well using local services like GPs and pharmacies for advice and care. If you haven’t been contacted or informed that your planned appointment has been postponed, please attend as normal.”

Public health officials continue to urge all those eligible for covid or flu jabs on the NHS to make sure they get vaccinated to protect themselves from serious illness. Those eligible for jabs can still talk to their GP or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

Pharmacies and GPs are unaffected by the strikes so patients can still get appointments and health advice.

People can get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines if:

you are 65 years old or over

or you have some health conditions

or you are pregnant

or you have a learning disability

Carers can also get flu and COVID-19 vaccines if they are paid or unpaid. They may be able to get the vaccines at the same time as the person they care for

Those eligible for flu and covid vaccination should book their appointments via their pharmacist or their GP surgery

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

