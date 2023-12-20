Thornton Heath stabbing is 11th murder in Croydon in 2023

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a 27-year-old man was killed as the result of a stabbing on Mayfield Crescent, Thornton Heath, last night.

It is the 11th murder to take place in Croydon this year, the highest homicide rate of all London boroughs.

The Met has said that the killer remains at large.

The victim has not yet been named.

In a statement issued this morning by the Met’s South Area, they said, “Police were called at 22.32hr on Tuesday, December 19, to Mayfield Crescent, Thornton Heath following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers responded with London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service and found a 27-year-old man with stab injuries.

“The injured man was treated at the scene but despite the efforts of emergency services to save him, he sadly died at the scene.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”

The police issued their by-now-familiar appeal for witnesses, including mobile or dash-cam footage, asking that anyone with information comes forward by calling 101, or tweeting @MetCC using the crime reference CAD 7509/19Dec.

Anonymous witnesses can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0880 555 111.

Stuart King, the leader of the Labour group at Croydon Town Hall and a councillor for the area in which the murder took place, said, “We are saddened to learn that a man died from stab injuries in Mayfield Crescent last night.

“We extend our condolences to his family and friends. We are liaising with the council and [Met Police] to ensure reassurance is provided to our residents living locally.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

