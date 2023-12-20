Perry pleads poverty when he has more Council Tax than ever

CROYDON COMMENTARY: The Government’s local council settlement announced on Monday saw Michael Gove give special licence to some authorities to hike their Council Tax by an eye-watering 10%.
The reason our borough wasn’t on that list, says ANDREW PELLING, is because our Tory Mayor already has massive amounts rolling in
When Croydon Mayor Jason Perry puts through his 2024-2025 budget with his latest Council Tax increase, it will all add up to a 20.7% rise in the Town Hall levy for the borough’s residents in less than two years since he came to office.
Under Perry, following his 15% Council Tax hike last April, Croydon now has the second-highest local tax of all the boroughs in Greater London, and thanks in large part to cuts implemented under the Conservative Mayor, we also have some of the worst services in the capital, too.
We’re all paying more and getting less. Much less.
Croydon’s core spending power had the highest increase of all 349 councils in England last year, thanks to Perry’s whopping tax increase.
The council also had the biggest increase in core spending power of all London boroughs since 2015, up by 51.7%. It’s the 14th-highest percentage increase in core spending power of the 349 English local authorities.
In these circumstances, Croydon should not be in a financial mess.
According to figures from Perry’s council’s own budget papers, the coming 2024-2025 financial year sees Croydon’s core spending power up 6.7%, a tad better than the England-wide average of 6.5%.
In less than two years since Labour lost control of the Town Hall, the amount of core spend the council has is up by more than one-fifth – 22.8%.
So the Conservatives really should have been making more progress in “fixing the finances”, as Perry promised to do when campaigning to be elected as Mayor.
London councils’ rate of overspending over income will fall to £500million from £600million in 2024-2025, which is helpful. But it is not the solution required from a Tory Government which remains fiercely antagonistic to London, while there remains a need for better financial management by councils.
Spending power for London councils is down 18% in real terms since Gordon Brown walked out of Downing Street. In the intervening 14 years, London’s population is up by 800,000. David Cameron and George Osborne’s austerity has been hurting local government hard.
The Retail Price Index is a better measurement of local government inflation costs. RPI is currently 6.1% and will likely fall further before the new financial year, so the 6.5% increase in local councils’ core spending power, as announced by Michael Gove on Monday, is helpful. But it might not be enough to prevent some basketcase councils from joining Croydon, Thurrock, Birmingham and Woking, among others, in the Section 114 club.
It is uncertain when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call the General Election, but what is certain is that this is the last local government settlement before an election is called, so it’s not a surprise that it’s an OK-ish deal for local government.
What fate awaits local government after the election is uncertain – Keir Starmer’s Labour, if elected, has said precious little about how it proposes to reform and rescue public services. All the indications are that they will copy the Tories and be a bit mean to Town Halls again.
- Andrew Pelling, pictured right, was a Labour councillor from 2014 to 2022, when he was expelled from the party. He has previously been a Croydon councillor, London Assembly Member and Croydon Central’s MP for the Conservatives
Croydon Commentary provides a platform for any of our readers to offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention
Croydon must have more money to manage. They are advertising for six, yes six, heads of strategic finance on salaries from £71,000 to £77, 000 pa. Plus up to £15,000 market supplement for an exceptional candidate. With on costs that must be something like £1 million worth of new staff.
They might need them to count up all the cash in a pay-off for a departing chief executive… Just a thought.
If only!
But presumably there are people already there in similar roles – as is the nature of restructures, so the net additional cost will be nothing like the £1m you quote.
And the cause of the significant increase in the Council Tax rate over two years? Well, the maladministration of the previous Labour – run council of course. Be wary of the mess we would get into with a Labour Government. Yikes!
It was Perry who particularly *requested* the 15% hike.
It was *not* caused by anyone else, nor necessary.
The Tory narrative on all this has been exposed as utterly false with each and every Tory council that goes bust, after Conservative Governments set them up to fail