Pensions workers raise over £3,000 for Lives Not Knives charity

Staff at the East Croydon-based Pension Protection Fund raised more than £3,000 over the past year while also holding a gift appeal for local charity Lives Not Knives to support their work engaging, educating and empowering disadvantaged youngsters.

The PPF chose LNK, who work to reduce youth knife crime, as its partner charity for the year. As well as raising money, PPF employees volunteered more than 20 days at Lives Not Knives local events and workshops over the last 12 months.

Jack Price, Programmes Manager from Lives Not Knives, said: “On behalf of all the young people and the families that will be touched by the PPF’s generosity this holiday season, we would like to express our deepest thanks.

“The PPF’s continued efforts to help the Croydon community is truly appreciated, and in this Christmas season their kindness will have an impact on so many. Employees’ compassion, generosity and care truly makes a difference.”

The PPF is a public corporation, set up by the Pensions Act 2004, and has been protecting members of eligible defined benefit pension schemes across the UK since 2005. As part of its sustainability strategy, the PPF aims to drive positive impact by helping out local communities in Croydon and wider London. Every employee has five days of volunteering leave each year, which they can use to support charities and local organisations.

Katherine Easter, the PPF’s chief people officer, said: “While we work hard to protect members of defined benefit schemes in the UK, we’re also committed to fundraising and volunteering to support local charities, including Lives not Knives in their mission of preventing youth violence in our local community.

“PPF employees have loved being involved in all the activities this year and hope to continue to make a difference next year.”

