One Boy and His Dog: Surrey teenager snaps up photo prize

Thomas Rikkerink, aged 17, from Esher, has been named among the winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer of the Year awards at a ceremony staged at the Tower of London, for his picture of his brother, Hugo and dog Maxie out on a walk in the woods near their Surrey home.

Every year, the RSPCA invites young people aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device.

The stunning photo, titled “Companions for life”, was placed runner-up “as the judges loved the way it depicts the important relationship between people and animals”, the RSPCA said.

Thomas said: “My brother, and dog Maxie, are an inseparable pair and they always run around the forest together on our daily walks. In a temporary moment of rest, they paused to look out at the beautiful lake and lovely woods. I captured this moment to extract the unconditional love and companionship between child and dog.

“From a very young age, I’ve felt a deep connection with animals and the natural world. It’s always been a source of joy and inspiration for me and I love how the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards offer an opportunity to display this.

“I believe we are guests on this planet, and understanding our fellow inhabitants and the environment is crucial. It fosters respect and coexistence, and photography is a compelling medium to share these insights. By learning about the environment we can better learn to respect it and realise the incredible beauty of nature.”

Thomas explained that he is always taking pictures – amassing nearly 50,000 photos on his phone to date.

He added: “This recognition has been a humbling surprise; it’s not just about the competition – it’s about sharing the stories and emotions that photography captures, especially the unspoken bond between humans and animals.”

This year’s awards were judged by a panel of experts in wildlife photography, including wildlife photographer, TV presenter and RSPCA president Chris Packham; wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby; former competition winner-turned-professional photographer Catriona Parfitt; professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie; and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs.

Judge and awards host, Chris Packham, said: “Seeing children and young people express their connection to the natural world through these photographs is always so heartening to see, and this year I was blown away by how many superb photographs we received for the competition.

“The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is a real celebration of animals and the natural world and I love taking part every year. I hope everyone who entered continues with their love of animals and photography and they should all be proud of their achievements. Next year, we hope to reach even more children through the Young Photographer Awards as the RSPCA celebrates its milestone 200th year.”

Check out the brochure of the top entries by clicking here.

The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2024 opens for entry in May and the charity hopes it will be an even bigger and better competition to coincide with the RSPCA’s 200th anniversary.

The RSPCA will be celebrating two centuries as the world’s oldest and largest animal charity, and wants you to join them. Visit rspca.org.uk/ypa for all the latest news, galleries and photo tips.

