Deliveries from Amazon go carbon-neutral with e-cargo bikes

Your Christmas presents and deliveries could have been brought to you this month by the latest, cutting-edge vehicles which have zero emissions.

No, not by Santa on a sleigh hauled by magic reindeer… Electric cargo bikes are now being used for consumer deliveries by Amazon in Croydon.

The state-of-the-art vehicles have already been introduced for deliveries in Wembley, Southwark, Shoreditch, Manchester and Glasgow, and more than 20 cities across Europe.

This busy period has seen Croydon get its own Amazon “micromobility hub” at its depot off the Purley Way.

The global retail and delivery firm is seeking to decarbonise deliveries in urban areas, using electric cargo bikes and walking deliveries rather than fossil fuel-powered vehicles as part of a five-year, £300million investment in electrification across its UK network.

Amazon said electric cargo bikes and walkers are now expected to make around 2.5million deliveries to Amazon customers across the UK every year.

According to Amazon, it already has more than 1,000 electric delivery vans in operation on British roads, including some from German manufacturer Citkar. They run alongside nine fully electric heavy goods vehicles in Amazon’s fleet, which have replaced some of the company’s old fleet of diesel trucks.

