Police name man killed in ‘barbaric’ Thornton Heath stabbing

Scotland Yard has named the man murdered in a “barbaric” stabbing in Thornton Heath on Tuesday night as Michael Patrick Afonso Peixoto, killed by a gang who stole his car.

The 27-year-old died after being attacked and stabbed by a group of men on Mayfield Crescent at around 10.30pm on December 19.

The Met said today, “After the attack, the suspects drove off in the car Michael had been travelling in, a grey Vauxhall Grand X Elite.”

That car – registration DL19LVS – has yet to be recovered. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

He said: “This was a violent attack which has caused devastation to Michael’s family and friends. While my team continues to work hard to establish the motive behind this attack, it does not appear that the theft of the car was the reason.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw the events unfold, and has yet to speak to police, to come forward.

“Also, if anyone can assist us in locating Michael’s vehicle or identifying those responsible for this barbaric attack, then I would urge you to get in touch.”

A post-mortem examination took place yesterday and confirmed cause of death as a stab wound. Formal identification has taken place and Michael’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Croydon’s Borough Commander, Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, said, “I know that local people will be concerned by this incident, particularly as it took place on a residential street.

“I would like to reassure those who live in Mayfield Crescent that the location of this incident was purely incidental. There does not appear to be any connection or threat to anyone living in the immediate area.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while our Specialist Crime colleagues have conducted their enquiries.

“You will continue notice a more visible police presence in the area and I urge anyone with information or concerns to approach officers and speak with them.”

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 7509/19 Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

