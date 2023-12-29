Crystal Palace Park Trust seeks help with its £5m Lottery bid

Posted on December 29, 2023 by insidecroydon

What’s your view of Crystal Palace Park?: the Trust wants public input to aid their multi-million-pound National Lottery application

The Crystal Palace Park Trust, the resident-led body that has this year taken over the management of one of London’s most significant open spaces, is appealing for your help to shape its plans, and to secure a £5million Lottery grant.

It has been a hectic year for the Trust, with episodes of Antiques Roadshow recorded on what’s left of the old Palace’s Italianate terracing, plus a full programme of open-air music festivals through the summer months and the re-opening of the stage of the Crystal Palace Bowl. Next up – while not a project undertaken by the Park Trust – is expected to be the reopening of the spectacular refurbished railway station subway, which has been disused for almost a hundred years.

The Trust, whose acting chief executive is Val Shawcross, is asking residents and park visitors to spend five minutes to complete a survey.

Introducing the visitor survey, the Trust says: “In 2023, the Crystal Palace Park Regeneration Plan was awarded over £300,000 funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to progress plans for major restoration works to the dinosaurs, the creation of a new information centre and a new children’s playground.

Sphinx watch: some of the original statues in the heritage park have been restored

“To help shape these plans, we want to hear more about you – who you are, why you use the park, and what activities you want to see more of.

“Your input will then help to support the £5million funding proposal to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which if sucessful would see works starting in January 2025.

“This is a hugely exciting time for the park and all its visitors. Thank you for continuing help and support. Your voice really matters.

“What’s more, if you complete the survey by 9am on January 31 you can also opt-in to enter a prize draw for a pair of tickets to one of the summer festival days next year!”

Click here to visit the Crystal Palace Park Trust website and complete their survey

