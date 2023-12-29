Detectives release suspect in Michael Afonso murder hunt

A 22-year-old man arrested on Christmas Eve on suspicion of the murder of Michael Afonso was yesterday released by police.

The man, who has not been named by police, has been “bailed pending further enquiries”, the Metropolitan Police said last night, as they revealed that they had made a second arrest, also on suspicion of murder. That arrest, made yesterday, December 28, was of a 19-year-old man.

“He was taken into custody where he remains at this time,” the police said.

Michael Patrick Afonso Peixoto, 27, a father with a young child, died after being attacked and stabbed by a group of men on Mayfield Crescent in Thornton Heath at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 19.

After the attack, the suspects drove off in the car Afonso had been travelling in, a grey Vauxhall Grand X Elite – registration DL19LVS. The car has since been located.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation. He said: “While these arrests mark significant developments in this investigation there is still a great deal of work ongoing.

“I would like to thank those people who have come forward with information that assisted us in locating the car Michael had been travelling in when he was attacked.

“However, I reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw the events unfold, and has yet to speak to police, to come forward. Your information could prove to be vital in identifying those responsible for this brutal murder.”

