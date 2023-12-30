700 Londoners admitted to hospital as covid numbers soar

Doctors fear that New Year’s Eve parties and events could become super-spreader events, as the number of winter virus cases soars and the number of people testing positive for covid continues to rise in London.

In the run-up to Christmas, London had the highest rate of covid in England, with data from the UK Health Security Agency estimating that around 6.1% of Londoners had the virus – more than 1-in-20, the highest proportion of any region.

Just before Christmas there were around 700 beds occupied in London hospitals with confirmed covid patients. Figures released show an average of 220 people were in hospital in the capital with flu in the week before Christmas (December 18 to 24), up 67% on the week before.

Cases of norovirus – a form of gastroenteritis – continue to cause problems in hospitals across the capital. In the week ending December 17, an average of 56 beds were closed each day and unable to be used due to measures to stop the spread of norovirus to other patients.

Senior medics across the region have cited an increase in the number of people socialising indoors for the rise in cases and are advising people to take steps to protect themselves, and those around them from falling ill – especially those who are at risk of becoming very unwell if they become infected.

Additionally, data shows that vaccinations for eligible Londoners against flu and covid are behind those across the rest of the country with an overall uptake of for covid jabs of 36.8%. Uptake in England is 53.1%.

Of those eligible for a free flu jab from the NHS, 38.6% have been vaccinated, with 2.8million eligible patients still remaining. Overall uptake in England is 49.2%.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said: “The effects of the recent cold weather and increased socialising indoors in the run-up to Christmas are unsurprisingly causing flu and covid-19 to spread more easily and numbers infected going up further.

“Pregnant women and those in clinical risk groups are at higher risk of complications from flu but over 60% of these groups remain unvaccinated – so we urge them to come forward.

“Children aged two or three are also eligible for a quick and painless nasal spray flu vaccine, which helps prevent hospitalisations as well as helps parents from not having to juggle a poorly child with work and other commitments.

“If you are showing signs of a respiratory illness, like flu and covid-19, try to limit your contact with others as much as possible, particularly those who are more vulnerable.”

Experts are monitoring the new covid variant JN.1, with the UK Health Security Agency stating that it makes up around 7% of positive covid tests analysed in a lab in the UK.

Much of the advice being offered will be familiar from the time of the peak of the pandemic in 2020. Vaccination remains the best defence against severe disease from covid. People should avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings. Do not return to work or school once term restarts until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.

And washing your hands with soap and water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also help stop infections from spreading.

Pressures are being felt across London, with frontline staff reporting increases in demand and viruses on the rise in their communities.

Richard Jennings, group chief medical officer at St George’s, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals and Health Group, said: “Our three emergency departments are responding to very high demand at a time when our hospitals are very full, and in particular we are seeing an increase in people coming to our emergency departments with norovirus and flu – both of which can make vulnerable people very poorly.

“After very high summer attendances in our emergency departments, hospitals have remained extremely busy with sick people needing our care.

“So – while all our doctors, nurses and other colleagues work hard to get everyone well again and discharged home – you can support your local NHS by getting vaccinated against flu and covid and, if you need health care advice when it’s less urgent, please use NHS 111 online.”

