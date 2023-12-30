Two killed, two critical after house fire on Sanderstead Road

Posted on December 30, 2023

Two men died in a house fire on Sanderstead Road, South Croydon, last night. Two other men are in hospital in what police have described as “life-threatening” conditions.

Firefighters and other emergency services were called out just before 11pm last night.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to inform their next of kin.

A fifth man has been discharged from hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Two of the three injured men self-presented at hospital after emergency services attended the scene.

Most of the ground floor of the two-storey end-of-terraced house was damaged by fire.

The London Fire Brigade says that it was called at 10.39pm and the fire was brought under control by 12.16am.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Croydon, Purley, Woodside, Norbury and Wallington fire stations attended the scene.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

