Accountancy body launches investigation of ex-finance chief

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Thurrock, in Essex, gave our own council a two-year head start in the bankruptcy stakes, but now they are taking the kind of action which was recommended here long ago.

By our Town Hall reporter, KEN LEE

The news that a former £140,000 per year official is to be investigated by their professional body over their part in crashing their council’s finances will be widely welcomed by residents.

But it will be the residents of Thurrock, another council with £1billion in toxic borrowings, who have received the encouraging indication of progress in dealing with the causes and culprits for its bankruptcy, not those people with the misfortune to be served by Croydon Council.

Sean Clark was the finance director at the Conservative-controlled council in Essex for more than a decade, until his departure in April 2023. He is now to be investigated for misconduct by the Financial Reporting Council, which is the regulatory body for Britain’s biggest professional accountancy bodies.

According to a report in The Times, “Clark faces being kicked out of the accounting profession should he be found guilty of misconduct, meaning he will never be able to work as an accountant again.”

Thurrock Council issued its Section 114 notice in December 2022 – more than two years after Croydon had taken a similar administrative procedure to signal that it could not balance its books.

Indeed, by the time Thurrock was effectively declaring itself bankrupt, Croydon had issued its third S114 notice.

And despite having received in February 2021 an official report – the Penn Report – that recommended that Croydon should submit formal complaints about the conduct of four specified officials for their part in the council’s financial meltdown, the borough’s chief executive, Katherine Kerswell, has yet to do take that action.

But it is that kind of action that is now being pursued over Clark’s questionable handling of Thurrock’s finances with the FRC.

Clark and Thurrock earned their notoriety after funnelling massive amounts of public money towards private businesses for investments, mostly in solar farms.

Clark was suspended from his job in September 2022, three months before the council’s S114.

“Over the preceding five years he used loans from the Treasury and other local authorities to plough more than £1billion into businesses including solar farms and loans firms,” according to The Times.

And investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that a businessman, Liam Kavanagh, “convinced Thurrock council to hand over the equivalent of almost its entire annual budget while inflating the value of a group of solar farms it had invested in”.

The Bureau obtained financial records that showed the Thurrock money was spent on a country estate, a private jet, luxury yacht and other multi-million-pound purchases, including a £2.3million Bugatti supercar and a million-dollar diamond-encrusted Hublot watch.

The Bureau described it as “potentially the largest fraud ever committed against a UK local authority”.

They reported that Clark, in his role as Thurrock’s chief financial officer, arranged the payments to Kavanagh’s companies in secret and ignored legal concerns with the proposed investment.

Kavanagh held a series of secretive meetings with the council official at a five-star Mayfair hotel (not the usual venue to conduct civic business), and received a commission of £5million on a single £145million solar deal. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

Thurrock is estimated to have lost at least £275million on its investments. The council is now being run by government-appointed officials.

“The FRC will not examine whether the investments were good or bad uses of taxpayers’ cash but rather whether Clark followed the required procedures when making them,” The Times reports.

“The investigation will be the first time the FRC has examined the conduct of a public official. The investigation is expected to last many months, and may not be concluded until next year or beyond.”

But at least such an investigation has got underway there, as Thurrock demonstrates the art of the possible, and the realisation that any delays in cases such as these make obtaining proper resolution increasingly difficult.

In Croydon meanwhile, what has long appeared to have been a cover-up for wrongdoing continues.

