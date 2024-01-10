Scaffolding goes up on unsafe building – after storm damage

Scaffolding has gone up around the long-derelict Drum and Monkey pub which was badly damaged in fire last summer and which lost tiles and masonry in the gale-force winds of last week’s Storm Henk.

The scaffolding has appeared since Inside Croydon’s report of slates dangerously falling around the site – a potentially life-threatening incident that occurred just weeks after officials in Croydon Council’s building control department declared that all seemed fine to them when they inspected the site.

The Drum and Monkey, on Gloucester Road, was one of two abandoned Croydon pubs, within 200 yards of each other, that both caught fire within an hour one morning at the end of August last year.

The whole of the first and second floors of the Drum and Monkey were destroyed by fire. The incident prompted an investigation into the cause by the Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade.

The press bureau at Scotland Yard told Inside Croydon that despite the suspicious circumstances surrounding the pub fires, “Officers carried out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV from the area and a forensic examination of both scenes was also completed.

“No suspect was identified and there were no further realistic lines of enquiry.”

But with more bad weather coming our way according to the forecasters, residents and pedestrians living off Gloucester Road have been expressing concerns about the state of other buildings nearby.

“Around the corner from Gloucester Road, a large hoarding and access door blew off the roof at the rear of 59 Gladstone Road,” according to one concerned reader.

“This is a large heavy panel of wood, which is currently lying across the pavement. There are two more panels on this roof, equally badly fixed in place.

“The building is unoccupied, so it is not clear that anyone will pay attention to this risk.

“If one hoarding has blown off, it’s clear that others could do so also.

“One of these panels would cause serious injury or death if they fall on pedestrians.”

The resident has raised the matter with the council’s building control team, although they are not hopeful of any effective intervention: when they reported similar concerns about the ill-maintained state of the Drum and Monkey, they were dismissed by council officials.

In the most recent response regarding the abandoned pub, dated November 2, a council official wrote less than reassuringly: “The council benefits from wide-ranging powers in respect to buildings and structures that present an imminent danger to those around them.

“Following a visit to the site on 9th October 2023 it is apparent that the building is not currently in such a condition or presenting dangers such that the council could intervene.

“It appeared that the area around the building has been cleared of debris and no new debris was noted. Additionally, there is not anything that appears likely to fall from the building at this point…”, our italics “… and, therefore, the council is unable exercise its powers in respect to the control of dangerous structures at this time.

“Should the situation change or residents become concerned about specific matters or risks associated with the building, the team will be more than happy to reassess the situation.”

Croydon’s building control team, which apparently is unable to identify loose tiles or poorly secured hoardings, can be contacted at building.control@croydon.gov.uk.

Meanwhile, if you’re venturing out on the mean streets of the Cronx, it might be best to wear a hard hat…

