‘Strong interest’ expected as Selsdon hotel goes on the market

The former Selsdon Park Hotel and its 198-acre estate has been put up for sale through estate agents Savills less than two months since it went out of business as boutique hipster resort Birch Selsdon.

The sale, on behalf of administrators, should end rumours among residents’ groups in South Croydon that the 181-room hotel was to be taken over by the Home Office to provide accommodation for refugees whose immigration applications they have delayed processing.

Birch Selsdon closed in November 2023, following a £15.3million refurbishment over 18 months which had transformed the slightly faded, old-style country house hotel, and now included a “wellness” centre, pottery and weaving classes, a re-wilded golf course, lido, three bars, co-working space and two restaurants run by chef Lee Westcott.

“There remains several value-enhancing initiatives in place to improve top-line performance and Net Operating Income,” according to Savills, so all that refurb work wasn’t entirely a waste of time.

Birch Selsdon operated as a membership club, charging £150 per person per month. According to Savills, it had attracted 640 members. But it closed after barely six months of operation due to “cash constraints”.

Around 100 full- and part-time workers lost their jobs.

Birch Hospitality and real estate investment firm Aprirose also opened Birch Cheshunt in Hertfordshire in 2020 – like Selsdon, they acquired it from De Vere – but that went into administration the same week last November.

Savills is seeking to sell a long lease on Birch Selsdon and part freehold interest in the estate, with “price on application”.

A Savills agent told The Caterer: “We anticipate strong interest from the market for this opportunity, appealing to a diverse range of capital sources and accommodating various business plans and asset preferences.”

Read more: 100 to lose jobs as Selsdon Birch hotel closes its doors

Read more: Administrators move in to run Selsdon’s ‘shabby chic’ hotel

Read more: Get orf moy laaand! Posh hotel declares parkland a no-go zone

A D V E R T I S E M E N T

Inside Croydon – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

