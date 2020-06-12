Barratt helps care home keep in touch during lockdown

Housebuilders Barratt London have donated a tablet to a Wallington care home, to help residents stay connected with friends and family during the covid-19 outbreak.

The tablet, which was delivered last week to the Bridge House Care Centre on London Road, is available for all residents to use to keep in contact with loved ones.

The residents have been unable to have any visits since the lockdown began in March, and so have to rely on technology to keep in contact with friends and family.

Febin Joseph, the care home manager, said, “We are so thankful that our residents can now stay connected to their families during this time.

“Everyone at Bridge House is extremely happy that they can now see and talk to their children, grandchildren and other loved ones. Our thanks go to Barratt London for its generous donation.”

As part of its response to support the fight against coronavirus, Barratt Developments has given £100,000 to the NHS Charities Together appeal, which supports 250 NHS charities collectively. It has also donated personal protective items, including thousands of high quality FFP3 face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser, to NHS hospitals and social care services.

Barratt’s regional manager, Pam Reardon, said: “It is essential for companies like us to donate this essential equipment to where it is urgently needed, and support those who are on the frontline. We are indebted to the NHS and other key workers, and so where we can assist with their efforts and help to save lives, both here in Sutton and across the UK, we will continue to do everything we can.”