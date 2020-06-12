Chef Kerridge cooks up a drive-in show for Selhurst Park

Bath. Marlow. Tunbridge Wells. Chichester. Croydon.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is taking to the road with a post-lockdown style of touring catering event, and which he will be bringing to Selhurst Park next month.

Kerridge’s summer tour plans for Pub In The Park events had to be hastily rearranged when the covid-19 pandemic hit, and it is now to be a “Drive & Dine Theatre”, offering “drive-in cinema screenings with a delicious twist!”

According to his promoters, “Guests will be able to choose from an impressive selection of family films, iconic classics, and the latest award-winning blockbusters, while tucking into an exclusive menu curated by Marlow-based chef Tom Kerridge – all for you to enjoy with members of your household, in the comfort and safety of your own car.”

This is what the “new normal” is going to look like.

“With personal speaker systems provided for each car and food served straight to your parking bay, you simply need to pull up, sit back and enjoy the show on the world’s largest mobile HD LED screen,” the promoters say.

Films on offer include recent blockbusters 1917 and Knives Out, family favourites The BFG and Aladdin, along with drive-in classics Grease, Back to the Future and Jaws.

Kerridge’s menu includes his signature Bacon Cheeseburger with maple-cured bacon, Chicken Tikka Masala, Five Bean Chilli Vegan Burrito and picnic boxes suitable for adults or children.

“I am so excited to announce a great new event created to have a load of fun in a way that is safely suited to current times,” Kerridge said. “Come and eat some good grub, catch some quality movies, and make some new memories with your loved ones. It’s the perfect trip out of the house.”

Drive & Dine is suitable for all ages, with both daytime and evening viewings. To comply with Government regulations and ensure a risk-free environment, cars will be spaced out, all staff will wear protective face wear and gloves, food and drink will be served through contactless methods and tickets will be sent electronically and checked from a distance.

It will be staged at Selhurst Park from July 28 to August 2.

Each screening costs £17.50 for adults and between £5.50 and £7.50 for children. Food options range from £4 to £15.

Tickets went on sale this week and can be booked at www.driveanddinetheatre.com