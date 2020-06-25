Chef Kerridge’s cinema tour brings comedy to Selhurst Park

There’s a big night of comedy coming up at Selhurst Park [cue gratuitous Wayne Hennessy-related gag here]… only this time it will be provided by television stand-up Mark Watson and what is promised as “a line-up of some of the country’s best comedians”.

Watson is staging the first Carpool Comedy Club, as part of the offer around the Tom Kerridge Drive and Dine drive-in cinema roadshow.

TV chef Kerridge’s caravan pulls up at Selhurst Park on July 28 and runs until August 2.

The Carpool Comedy Club is being staged at Selhurst Park on Friday, July 31. Also on the bill for the south London leg of the comedy shows is Jen Brister, with others still to be announced.

The 9pm show is already sold out. Some tickets – at £35 per person – are still available for the 5pm performance.

The organisers say that Drive and Dine – which offers Chef Kerridge’s food while you watch a big-screen movie – is suitable for all ages, with both daytime and evening viewings. The comedy club is for those aged 14 and over.

To comply with government regulations and ensure a risk-free environment, cars will be spaced out, all staff will wear protective face wear and gloves, food and drink will be served through contactless methods and tickets will be sent electronically and checked from a distance.

For more information, and bookings, click here.

