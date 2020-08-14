KFC opens first New Addington branch on Central Parade

It’s been a long time coming, but KFC has arrived in New Addington, with a new restaurant which has created approximately 20 new jobs.

The fried chicken restaurant opened on Central Parade on Monday, and is offering eat-in, takeaway and delivery services from 11am to 11pm every day.

It is also participating in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which sees customers get up to 50 per cent off the price of their food up to £10 per person on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during August.

This new restaurant features all the measures required to be covid-safe, with extended hygiene procedures, Perspex screens, gloves, designated kitchen zones, and face masks where required. Contactless payment is encouraged.

