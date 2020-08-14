Wok fire leaves London Road restaurant badly damaged

Firefighters from four stations across south London attended the fire at London Road yesterday

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a restaurant on London Road in Croydon yesterday, after oil in a wok caught fire, heating a steel extractor hood and setting light to the building’s timber frame. No one was seriously hurt.

Part of the ground floor restaurant was damaged by fire. One man was treated on scene by ambulance crews.

The fire was discovered by two members of staff who noticed smoke coming from the rear of the kitchen and called the Brigade.

The Brigade was called at 4.23pm and the fire was under control by 7pm. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Brixton, Beckenham and Lewisham fire stations attended the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous, as it can easily overheat, so it’s important to keep an eye on it at all times.

“If the oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool.

“You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.

“It is also a timely reminder to never to try and tackle a fire yourself. Our message if a fire breaks out is simple – get out, stay out and call 999.”

The Fire Brigade also offered these tips for safer cooking:

  • Never leave cooking unattended, even for a moment
  • Always make sure the cooker is switched off once you’ve finished using it
  • Keep your oven, hob and grill clean and free from grease – a build-up can be a fire hazard
  • Don’t store things like cookbooks or teatowels close to the hob as they can easily catch fire
  • Avoid cooking if you’ve been drinking alcohol
  • Never fill a pan more than a third full with oil
  • Never throw water on to hot oil or fat

