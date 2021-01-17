In-home care provider to recruit 50 new assistants this year

Bluebird Care will be recruiting around 50 new care assistants in Croydon this year, the company has announced.

With offices on Brighton Road, Bluebird Care, a Best Employer in Care award-winner, already employ staff who provide care and support to the elderly, people with physical disabilities and adults with learning difficulties across the Croydon area.

“Employing committed and passionate care assistants has been a huge part of our success over the last decade,” said company director Dean Slade.

“We will only ever be as good as the staff we employ, and our staff are excellent! They are always professional and have real empathy for the people they look after.”

Bluebird Care say that the demand for home care has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The elderly and vulnerable members of our community are going to need more support than ever before to get through this winter,” Slade said.

“The pandemic means that there is not only a decrease in physical health but also mental health. There is an increase in the number of people living with loneliness and isolation. As a care provider it is often our care assistants who offer companionship and a friendly face for our customers who otherwise would spend a lot of time on their own.

“Our team help to make a difference to the lives of our customers. We are looking for individuals who want to give something back to their community and support those in need. We offer a rewarding career, many benefits and career progression.”

Bluebird Care specialises in working with customers who live with dementia, physical disabilities and many other acute and chronic conditions. Bluebird Care work alongside their customers’ families, social services and the NHS to ensure each person receives the care they need.

Bluebird Care offers a unique service of tailored care visits which range from anything from 30 minutes to full live-in support. As well as personal care they also help with meal preparation, welfare checks, shopping, social trips, visits to the hospital and provide extra support for post-discharge customers.

For more details contact Bluebird Care by calling 020 8686 9496, emailing croydon@bluebirdcare.co.uk, or by visiting their www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/croydon/contact-us

