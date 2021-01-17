London’s blue light services team up in battle against covid

London’s blue-light services have this week forged a partnership like they have never needed before, with officers from the Metropolitan Police and crews from the London Fire Brigade driving ambulances and assisting medics to help boost the emergency response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Met is providing around 75 police officers to enable the London Ambulance Service to continue to put more ambulances on the road, responding to Londoners that need them.

The police officers – who are all blue-light driving trained, have basic first aid skills and know London’s streets well – have been at Wembley Stadium to receive special training to drive ambulances and assist LAS medics.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick joined London Ambulance CEO Garrett Emmerson on a tour of the training centre at Wembley this week to see how her officers are being trained on vehicle familiarisation, manual handling and ambulance equipment.

The new partnership with the Met sits alongside an existing partnership with the London Fire Brigade, which has seen around 300 firefighters trained on ambulances since last spring.

Emmerson said, “It makes perfect sense that in the face of sustained levels of unprecedented demand we are taking steps to help our staff and volunteers care for London by enlisting the help of our Met Police colleagues.

“Partnership working with our emergency services colleagues is an essential part of our response to the pandemic and will help us to reach more patients in need of our help during this difficult time.

“We are also training more London Fire Brigade firefighters, whose support since April 2020 has been invaluable.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

