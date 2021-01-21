Portland Arms pub opens its kitchen for community service

South Norwood reporter JANE NICHOLL on the latest lockdown initiative

Community groups in South Norwood this week welcomed a much-needed additional self-help service, when the Portland Arms pub offered its kitchen and food during lockdown to prepare and distribute meals and groceries.

The publicans’ generous offer means that the South Norwood Community Kitchen can now provide 80 extra hot meals each Wednesday during lockdown, while children are home from school and their parents might be struggling to make ends meet.

This new Wednesday food run is in addition to the Community Kitchen’s other weekly deliveries.

The Portland Arms, on Portland Road, is also helping by providing a drop-off point for grocery donations while lockdown lasts.

The meals were all delivered by volunteers: a delicious vegetable soup, turkey curry and cake, made by the pub’s chef Kate McCann and manager Colin Todd. Meals were also delivered to hostels.

“It’s great to be joining forces with The Portland Arms,” said the SNCK’s Laura Whittall.

“It’s a true example of mutual aid working at it’s best, and a way of showing some proper community spirit.

“Times are getting harder for a lot of people in our community and it’s brilliant that we can offer them more support.”

If you would like to support the South Norwood Community Kitchen and the Portland Arms by donating items, they are available to take your donations every Tuesday from noon to 4pm and Wednesdays 10am to 2pm.

All donations are greatly appreciated. Ideally, SNCK are looking for:

Baby milk and food

Cereals & cereal bars

Long-life milk

Pasta/curry sauces

Biscuits and treats (ie. crisps and chocolate)

Fruit

Bread and baked goods

Women’s and men’s toiletries

Nappies, size 6

Men’s warm clothing

Any cooking equipment

For more information about the South Norwood Community Kitchen, visit their website here.

And check out the Portland Arms website by clicking here.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

