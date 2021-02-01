Charity launches online resource to help on planning issues

Planning Aid for London, a charity offering free advice for the public to better find their way through the planning system, has made a library available online to help people understand why and how their neighbourhood is changing.

The library maintains information about changes to planning policy and brings together resources explaining planning in an easy-to-navigate hub.

Planning Aid for London has been established for more than 40 years and through its advice line offers free, independent and professional advice to those who would otherwise not be able to afford professional help. PAL says that, “The advice provided reflects the current planning system in London but is not part of local or central government nor developer-influenced.”

In June 2020, PAL entered a three-year partnership with the Town and Country Planning Association, funded by Trust for London, to expand its services and provide more support for neighbourhoods undergoing large-scale regeneration.

“Although various guides, advice services, videos and other planning resources exist, too often people remain unaware of development proposals in their neighbourhood and how they can influence them,” a statement issued by PAL today said.

“The planning library brings together more than 150 resources, organised according to format and topic, to help educate people on town planning matters.”

Those unable to afford professional advice can contact Planning Aid for London for help on new development, planning applications, enforcement notices, consultations or other planning matters.

“PAL aims to empower Londoners to understand what changes are happening around them and how to get involved,” said Katy Lock, a trustee at the charity.

“Our new info hub provides easy access to resources which will help cut through the jargon and explain the technicalities. It is also a calling card – we hope individuals and community groups will use our free advice service and explore the different opportunities to get involved in PAL.”

To find out more, visit the website here: www.planningaidforlondon.org.uk

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

