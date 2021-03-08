Seven GP practices in Croydon taken over by US health giant

An American health insurance giant which has been described by the Daily Mail as “a profit greedy” company is about to take over seven GP surgeries in Croydon.

Centene, through Operose Health, its UK subsidiary, has been taking over GP surgeries and practices in London and across the country for many years.

Centene has recently taken over AT Medics, a primary care provider responsible for 49 GP surgeries and more than 370,000 patients in the Greater London area. Seven of those GP practices are in Croydon.

According to campaign group WeOwnIt, “With a total of 70 GP surgeries and practices, Centene is almost certainly the largest single provider of NHS primary care in England.

“This is shocking.”

The Croydon health practices which are subject of the latest Centene takeover are:

Fieldway Medical Centre, 15a Danebury, CR0 9EU

GP Hub Central Croydon, Brickwood Road, Croydon CR0 6UL

Parkway Health Centre, Parkway, New Addington, CR0 0JA

GP Hub Purley War Memorial Hospital, 856 Brighton Road, CR8 2YL

Headley Drive Surgery, 117a Headley Drive, CR0 0QL

Thornton Road Surgery, 299 Thornton Road, CR0 3EW

Valley Park Surgery, Healthy Living Centre, Franklin Way, CR0 4YD

Before the new acquisitions Operose Health was already running GP practices in Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Luton and Birmingham, totalling 21 surgeries and practices.

To find out more, and to sign WeOwnIt’s petition against the takeover of NHS surgeries, click here.

