South Croydon prep school appoints new headteacher

A independent primary school in South Croydon has announced its new headteacher.

Sara Marriott will take over the running of Elmhurst School for Boys, on South Park Hill Road, from September this year.

Marriott, a business studies graduate from Edinburgh, will succeed Tony Padfield, who has taught at Elmhurst since 2012 and served as headteacher for four years.

Prior to her work in education, Marriott had gained a wealth of experience in marketing. As a strategic brand marketing consultant, she has worked with several household names, including Oxfam and Baxter’s Soup.

For the last 14 years Marriott has taught at Bickley Park boys’ prep school in Bromley, where she is assistant head. A mother of three, two of her sons attended Whitgift School, with the third attending Royal Russell.

Elmhurst School, which has a history stretching back to 1869,is part of the Bellevue Education Group. Steve Wade, Bellevue’s education director, said, “We are delighted with the appointment of Sara Marriott as Elmhurst’s new headteacher. Sara was successful in a field that included strong representation from top schools, both in the local area and nationally. Sara’s experience is steeped in boys’ education and she is passionate about the ethos and identity of Elmhurst School.”

Marriott said, “I am fully committed to excellence in boys’ education, preparing boys for success through an understanding of what they need to learn.

“Elmhurst has over 150 years’ experience of learning how to achieve outstanding results for boys, and in joining the school, I am excited to be continuing that journey, ensuring we work hard to nurture the individual potential of all boys.”

