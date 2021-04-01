Trinity gets top marks for their pizza delivery to hospital

NHS key workers will be getting a special pizza delivery in time for Easter, thanks to a fund-raiser carried out among pupils, staff and parents at Trinity School.

Trinity is always looking for ways to support the local community.

In the space of just a few days, an appeal for donations to a fund for Croydon University Hospital raised almost £2,000 – enough for 110 large, freshly cooked pizzas, “to thank them for working so tirelessly to take care of us”, according to one member of school staff.

The pizzas were delivered just before the end of term, to be shared among the 4,000 staff who have been working tirelessly for more than a year now to treat patients suffering from coronavirus, while trying to maintain all the hospital’s other functions and treatments at the same time.

Another pizza delivery is also being made by Trinity to the Princess Royal University Hospital in Locksbottom, Bromley.

