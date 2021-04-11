Care survey finds 65% of people ‘more stressed’ since covid

April is, apparently, Stress Awareness Month, and locally-based provider Bluebird Care is encouraging local people to try new ways to combat the stresses and strains of everyday life, and life under (gradually easing) lockdown.

Research has found that 65 per cent of adults felt more stressed than before covid-19.

It was found that feelings of disconnection, uncertainty and a worrying loss of control were key causes of concern.

To combat this, the Stress Management Society is promoting a 30-Day challenge: Regaining Connectivity, Certainty and Control. The challenge encourages you to carry out one action a day to maintain your physical, mental and emotional well-being. It takes about a month to turn your actions into habits, hence the 30-day challenge.

They also offer these 10 tips:

Stay connected with people – maintain a relationship with your loved ones. Stay on top of your feelings – talk about your feelings with others that you trust. Or try using helplines. Self-care – take time to do something nice for yourself. Look after your body – it is easy to fall into unhealthy habits during difficult times. It is important to eat healthily, keep hydrated and reduce smoking, drugs and alcohol intake. Exercise daily – exercise can increase the hormone serotonin levels in your brain, which in turn boosts your mood, happiness and overall feeling of well-being. Relax – focus on the present, breath and unwind with something that relaxes you. Maybe that could be reading your favourite book, doing a crossword, having a cup of tea, a soothing bath, meditating or doing mindful breathing exercises. Support and help others – helping another could also help you. This could be a phone call to someone who is feeling lonely or even a reach-out text to let someone know that you are thinking of them. Use a credible source of information regarding coronavirus – stick to the facts. Maybe only check updates once or twice daily to reduce worrying. Plan your day – regular routines are essential for our health. Maintain regular sleeping patterns – wind down and avoid screens an hour before bedtime.

“In this difficult situation, yes, many things may seem out of our control,” said Dean Slade, a director of Bluebird Care Croydon.

“But it is important to look after our mental health and reduce stress levels.

“Staying at home can feel lonely, so do stay connected with friends, family and others. Talk about any worries with someone who you trust and please take time to unwind, relax and focus on self-care.”

The NHS also has a webpage with tips if you are worried about coronavirus.

Bluebird Care is a national provider of care in the home, specialising in working with customers who live with dementia, physical disabilities and many other acute and chronic conditions. They offer a service of tailored care visits which range from anything from 30 minutes to full live-in support. They also help with meal preparation, welfare checks, shopping, social trips, visits to the hospital and provide extra support for post-discharge customers.

For more details about Bluebird Care Croydon call 020 8686 9496, emailing croydon@bluebirdcare.co.uk, or visit their website.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

