Business body asks town centre traders: do we have a future?

Croydon BID, the town centre’s Business Improvement District, is conducting a survey of companies and traders in the area in preparation for next year, when it is required to submit a renewal plan for its next five years.

“Help us to shape our priorities, services and initiatives, creating a new business plan for 2022-2027 that meets your needs as a business,” they say.

Croydon BID is undertaking to donate £5 to the NHS for every completed survey.

Croydon BID’s activities have included funding an additional police presence on North End, high-powered cleaning and anti-graffiti teams, “ambassadors” strolling around the town centre offering advice and directions, and funding some street art of debatable quality.

Croydon BID says, “We are focused on creating and delivering a positive experience for all those that use our town centre, enhancing people’s perception and leaving them with a great impression.” There has to be some doubt on how well Croydon BID is delivering on that aspect of its work.

With the collapse of the £1.4billion redevelopment of the Whitgift Centre, the task facing Croydon BID in maintaining and enhancing the reputation of the town centre, and the businesses based there, was already a daunting one. A year of covid-19 lockdown, and the accompanying closures of many firms, particularly retailers in the Whitgift and Centrale shopping centres, may now render it an impossible job.

Croydon BID describes this as “a time of great change, uncertainty and challenge”.

In launching its survey, Croydon BID says, “We are keen to hear your views and suggestions on how we can best serve you and your business, over the course of the next five years, so that we as a local economy can begin to look forward and grow.

“Along with other eligible businesses in the town centre, your organisation will be invited to vote in October 2021 for a further BID term, commencing on April 1, 2022 until March 31, 2027.

“Without your support, and a majority ‘Yes’ vote at the ballot, all of the projects, services and activities that Croydon BID delivers will end in March 2022.

“We are committed to delivering innovative services and initiatives designed to make a positive difference to you and your business. In representing your needs, we have played a pivotal role in supporting your business locally, regionally and nationally.”

For more information, and to take part in the survey, click here.

