Come Film With Us: producers looking for reality TV stars

Come Dine With Me, the hit Channel 4 cooking show, is looking for amazing home cooks in south London for its new series.

Are you bored of cooking for your partner? Think your cooking skills have improved over lockdown and you’re ready to test them out on the wider world?

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to host the perfect dinner party and walk away with £1,000?

“Following the success of previous episodes in south London, we are back looking for hosts to create the recipe for success,” said Sasha Risner, the casting producer. “We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000.”

The only criteria is that you are over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.

For this series, due to covid, Come Dine With Me will be using a centralised house to host social dinner parties.

The shoot will take place between June 28 and July 2.

Casting is already underway, and Come Dine With Me is keen to hear from all people that are interested in applying from all backgrounds.

To apply to take part, head to this link:

https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itvmultistory/cdwm/welcome.html

Or email: cdwm@multistory.tv

