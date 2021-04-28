Amazon delivers £2,000 donation to NHS hospital charity

The Amazon delivery station team in Croydon has donated £2,000 to a charity that provides support to patients, staff and visitors at St George’s Hospital.

The charity, based at the major NHS hospital in Tooting, received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities around its UK operating locations.

The donation will be used to support the St George’s Hospital Charity’s Thank You Appeal – an initiative set up to give back to staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“The services offered by St George’s Hospital Charity have never been more important and I’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for our community during these challenging times,” said George Dennehy, a shift manager at Amazon’s Croydon delivery centre.

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting people across the UK during covid-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than 3.5million healthy breakfasts to families around the country.

“On behalf of St George’s Hospital Charity, I want to say thank you to the team from Amazon in Croydon,” Molly Simpson, the fundraising manager for St George’s Hospital Charity, said. “Donations like this are a big help.”

