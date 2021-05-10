Brigade blames cigarette stub for Tavistock Road fire

A carelessly discarded, unextinguished cigarette is the likely cause of a fire in Tavistock Road, central Croydon, on Friday.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus rescued a man from a third-floor flat. The man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. No one else was hurt.

The London Fire Brigade’s investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The alarm was raised by a resident in a neighbouring flat who saw flames and smoke from his window.

“We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket. If you don’t, you risk causing a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 5.30pm and the fire was under control by 6.40pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Woodside and Norbury fire stations attended the scene. Parts of the four-room flat suffered fire damage.

Safety advice for smokers:

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on armchairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.

