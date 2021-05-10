Detective who used racist terms in computer games is sacked

Croydon-based detective Neil Buckmaster has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police and placed on a blacklist following a disciplinary hearing last week that found he had used racially offensive terms while playing computer games, which he even uploaded on to YouTube.

The hearing lasted four days and concluded on Friday.

In a statement, The Met said, “The hearing found that the conduct of Detective Sergeant Neil Buckmaster, attached to the South Area Command Unit, breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of ‘equality and diversity’, and ‘authority, respect and courtesy’.”

During the hearing, evidence was presented that showed Buckmaster had used bespoke, racially offensive names for avatars he was using while playing a football game on a computer console. “Footage of the game, including the names attributed to both the team and players assigned to Buckmaster’s user ID, were also uploaded to a video platform,” the Met said.

Buckmaster’s conduct was investigated following a public complaint.

Buckmaster’s hearing was eventually held in private, “to protect the welfare and anonymity of people referred to in the case but not involved”.

Buckmaster was found to have committed gross misconduct.

Metropolitan Police Commander Paul Betts said: “Racism and discrimination in any form has absolutely no place at all in the Metropolitan Police Service, whether an officer is on or off duty. To see this example of someone using it so casually is offensive and utterly unacceptable. I know his former colleagues will feel exceptionally let down by his behaviour, as do I.

“Former DS Buckmaster’s conduct fell well below what is expected of our officers and staff, and by its nature can undermine trust and confidence in policing. I hope our communities will appreciate that the matter was reported and thoroughly investigated, and that following a rigorous examination of all the available evidence, he has rightfully been dismissed.

“Former DS Buckmaster will also be placed on the ‘Police Barred List’ preventing future employment elsewhere in policing.”

