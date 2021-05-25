Rooftop Lime at Boxpark offers Barbados dream holiday prize

A Caribbean barbeque is coming to Croydon most summer Sundays, starting next month – and everyone who takes part will have the chance of winning a holiday of a lifetime



Big Mike’s Rooftop Lime hits Boxpark next month.

Boxpark is giving over its rooftop terrace to Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen most Sundays, from June 6, when they will be offering the chance to sit back, chill out and relax with friends with great barbeque food and a whole lot of rum.

Big Mike Springer, the chef and proprietor, will be bringing the vibes with a steel pan band, fully stocked bar and an awesome menu that promises “everything you could ever possibly want on a skewer”.

Dishes range from jerk chicken, burgers and crackling pork, with lashings of Big Mike’s Jerk and Twerk sauce, all served with a pitcher of beer or rum punch.

“Come along to experience South London’s most tropical event this year and lime just like a Bajan,” Springer said.

All those attending will also be in with a chance of winning a trip of a lifetime to the beautiful island of Barbados. The prize includes flights and accommodation for four. More details at www.bigmikesck.com from the beginning of June.

BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME from noon to 8pm on the following Sundays:

June 6 – Big Mike will be firing up the BBQ for the first time to the public.

June 20 – BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME

July 4 – BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME

August 8 – Big Mike’s Street Food Festival – showcasing all the restaurants at Boxpark Croydon with rum and fun from noon.

August 15 – BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME

August 22 – BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME

August 29 – BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME

September 5 – BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME

September 12 – BIG MIKE’S ROOFTOP LIME

September 19 – Big Mike’s Birthday Party

September 26 – BIG MIKE’S CLOSING ROOFTOP LIME

For the rest of the week, it’s business as usual at Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen, which is open daily for collection, delivery and with in-dining back as well – though with reduced numbers to ensure everything is as safe as possible.

And for online orders and collections, there’s a 10 per cent discount on the price for Inside Croydon readers.

The full menu is available at www.bigmikesck.com

The 10 per cent reader offer is available only on orders placed online for collection, and runs from today until June 15, 2021

To qualify for the offer, please use INSIDECROYDON as your discount code

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen is at unit 5 and 6, Boxpark, 99 George St, Croydon CR0 1LD – next to East Croydon Station. Tel: 0208 680 0999

