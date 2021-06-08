Luxury spa in Surrey is looking to hire catering and leisure staff

A luxury golf course and spa in Surrey is looking to hire full- and part-time staff.

The Foxhills Club and Resort in Chertsey is on the hunt for additional members of the team in both front-of-house, leisure and chef positions within Flo’s kitchen and the resort’s two other bars and restaurants.

Flo’s is Foxhills’ new deli, located in the recently-opened Pavilion overlooking one of the resort’s championship golf courses, and offering “grab and go”-style quick, fresh food with an East Mediterranean flavour.

The Pavilion is a £7million facility which includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a crèche, art studio, three more studios for dance, functional fitness and group cycling, a games room and two outdoor terraces – all set within a Victorian walled garden.

Karen Callan, Foxhills’ HR director, said: “It’s fantastic that our new building has created so many new jobs following such a tough year. And the good news is that we’re recruiting more.

“This is the most exciting time to join Foxhills in its 46-year history with the level of investment and growth happening at the club. We’re looking for enthusiastic, customer service-oriented people to join the friendly Foxhills family and help us build on the club’s continued success.”

There are plenty of opportunities to develop and progress through your career as the club seeks to promote from within, as well as offering ongoing in-house training, as well as professional development through qualifications and industry accreditations.

Employees receive a range of benefits including a complimentary country club membership which gives access to the resort’s extensive leisure facilities, including four swimming pools, 11 tennis courts, three golf courses, gym and fitness classes, as well as dining, hotel reservation and spa discounts.

If you are interested in the following roles –

Chef de Partie

F&B Assistants

Pavilion Assistant/Leisure Assistant

please click here for more information and details of the application process.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

