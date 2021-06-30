De Zoysa to face Old Bailey hearing over Sgt Ratana murder

Louis de Zoysa, the Norbury man charged with the murder of Police Sergeant Mat Ratana at the Croydon Custody Centre on Windmill Road last September, faces a hearing at the Old Bailey this Friday.

De Zoysa, 23, has been in hospital under police guard for the last nine months since the fatal incident, in which he himself suffered a gunshot wound to the throat.

He is said to have been in “a stable, non-life threatening condition” during that time, but as a result of his wounds, he was not formally arrested by the police until November.

Scotland Yard have now said that recent changes to his condition led the Crown Prosecution Service to feel comfortable in charging him with the murder of Sgt Ratana.

De Zoysa appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning from his hospital bed via a video link. He needed to use a whiteboard to confirm his identity.

He was remanded in custody ahead of the Old Bailey hearing.

De Zoysa was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

It has been reported that at the time of the shooting, which took place in the early hours of September 25 last year, de Zoysa was an employee of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

