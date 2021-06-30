Fire Brigade warns public to check their domestic appliances

A house fire on Sundridge Road, Addiscombe, last night has prompted the London Fire Brigade to issue a reminder to register your white goods – domestic appliances such as washing machines, driers, fridges and freezers.

Part of the ground floor of the mid-terrace house on Sundridge Road was damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries, according to the Brigade.

The cause of the fire is believed to have involved a tumble dryer.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson told Inside Croydon: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”

The Brigade was called to the Sundridge Rooad fire at half-past-midnight and the fire was under control by 1am.

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Woodside and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.

