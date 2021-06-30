Selsdon golf club offers youngsters chance to kickstart careers

A group of leisure venues and golf clubs, including Farleigh in Selsdon, is running another recruitment drive as a new crop of ambitious young professionals are given their chance to shine.

The government’s Kickstart scheme is being used at the Foxhills Club and Resort, near Chertsey, and Farleigh to fund jobs for 16- to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit at risk of long-term unemployment with a series of job opportunities across the business.

Applicants must be referred initially by their Job Centre work coach, but will then be given an opportunity with permanent apprenticeships on offer for those candidates who make a positive impression.

“I am delighted to have two approved Kickstart venues and think both Foxhills and Farleigh Golf Club offer a brilliant opportunity for people to find a new career when perhaps they haven’t found their niche elsewhere,” said Karen Callan, Foxhills’ group’s head of HR.

“Hospitality has been impacted heavily by a combination of Brexit and covid, and with the popularity of our resorts at an all-time high, I believe Kickstarters will help ensure we continue to deliver excellent service during one of our busiest summers.”

Both Foxhills and Farleigh boast a wealth of career choices, and always seek to promote from within, offering in-house training, professional development and industry accreditations.

Employees receive benefits including a complimentary country club membership which gives access to the resort’s extensive leisure facilities, including four swimming pools, 11 tennis courts, three golf courses, gym and fitness classes, as well as dining, hotel reservation and spa discounts.

Anyone on UC and seeking work who is interested in a Kickstart opportunity should ask their work coach to refer you for the relevant opportunity:

Gardening Assistant

Greenkeeping Assistant

Business Administration Assistant

Kitchen Assistant

Services Assistant (Food & Beverage)

Spa Assistant

Golf Services Assistant

Additional career opportunities can be seen at www.thefoxhillscollection.co.uk/careers/current-vacancies

