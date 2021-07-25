Summer’s lunch and activity clubs available for children

Thousands of Croydon children who qualify for free school meals can sign up for free activity clubs offering healthy meals over the summer holidays.

Open to children aged from five to 16, Croydon’s programme is on offer at more than 40 locations across the borough.

The list of clubs and details of how to apply for a place is now on the council’s website.

Funding from the Department for Education’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which aims to encourage young people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles during the holidays, has made the scheme possible.

For many families, increased costs and reduced incomes can make the school holidays pressure points.

The clubs will provide:

free, nutritious and tasty food

fun physical activity sessions

a wide range of other exciting activities to suit different ages and personalities

opportunities to learn more about food and nutrition for children and their families

