Council chiefs accused by MP of being on side of developers

As concerns mount about the local authority’s failure to exercise any development controls or planning enforcement over rapacious private developers operating in the borough, a local MP has accused Croydon Council of not caring about residents and being “content to ignore them and let developers just carry on regardless”.

Chris Philp, the Conservative MP for Croydon South, and someone with a business history in the development sector, wrote to council chief executive Katherine Kerswell nearly a week ago to outline the complaints he has been receiving from constituents.

Philp wrote, “I am very concerned about the volume of correspondence currently being received from constituents who are raising serious issues around planning enforcement issues. I know that you will have also received a significant number yourself.

“Residents are very concerned about the lack of any response to the concerns being raised around alleged breaches of planning consent. These are often for sizeable developments being built next door to them and are causing great distress.

“Unfortunately, the lack of council response – let alone any action being taken with respect to any compliance issues – is giving the impression that the council doesn’t care about residents and is content to ignore them and let developers just carry on regardless.

“I would be grateful if you could let me know what can be done to remedy this unacceptable situation.”

Philp’s email is dated July 23. By this morning, Kerswell, the council’s recently confirmed £192,474 per year CEO, had not provided any response.

