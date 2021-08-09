Croydon legal aid centre is shortlisted for justice awards

South West London Law Centres has been shortlisted for this year’s Law Society Awards in the Excellence in Access to Justice category.

SWLLC provides legal advice, often free of charge, from offices in Davis House in Croydon town centre, as well as in Merton and Kingston.

Pro bono lawyers and volunteers work alongside caseworkers, solicitors and a support team to help around 8,000 people each year from across south-west London and parts of Surrey.

The Law Society’s Access to Justice award recognises the firms and organisations of legal aid providers who go the extra mile to ensure that people have fair and equal access to justice and that those most at risk are not excluded from the legal system.

“Access to justice is a fundamental right but the cuts to legal aid in recent years have made it more and more challenging for people to get the justice they need,” said Patrick Marples, the CEO of South West London Law Centres.

“Our team is committed to ensuring that not only do we stand alongside people in their fight for social justice but that members of our community can better understand and defend their rights.”

SWLLC’s shortlisting follows the organisation being recognised earlier this year by being shortlisted for the Money Advice Awards and the Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year Awards.

The winners of the Law Society Awards will be announced on October 7.

To find out more about the services and advice offered by the South West London Law Centres, visit their website by clicking here.

