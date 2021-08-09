Sundown Sessions offer free music and cinema in the park

The Crystal Palace Festival team has launched a series of free, mid-week Sundown Sessions at the Crystal Palace Bowl, in conjunction with the South Facing Festival.

The South Facing Festival got underway at the weekend with packed audiences to see a range of acts including headliners the Sleaford Mods, Soul II Soul and Kojey Radical.

The non-ticketed music, film and arts workshops Sundown Session will be held midweek, starting from tomorrow, August 10.

Noreen Meehan, the director of the Crystal Palace Festival, said, “We are super excited to be partnering with South Facing Festival this August to bring you the best in emerging and local talent.

“Much kudos must go to the Crystal Palace Park Trust, as these free events are one of their initiatives and the funds raised from South Facing will stay in the park to deliver more for the local community.

“Even more exciting is the return of live music to our beloved Crystal Palace Park Bowl and we hope you will join us for these very special free Sundown shows.

“We are so looking forward to seeing our community in the park!”

In addition to the free concerts, the Crystal Palace International Film Festival is putting on a series of outdoor screenings for Sundown Sessions, starting tomorrow night with Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

The line-ups for Thursday’s free Sundown Session concerts are:

Aug 12 – Crystal Palace Voices

Headliner Jack Tyson Charles

The Cracked

The Dirty Magnets feat. Breezy Lee

The Jenny Hanivers

Carmen Marie and Band

DJ Mamasutra

Aug 19 – Albert’s Favourites

Andrew Ashong headlines an evening curated by Crystal Palace based label Albert’s Favourites.

Hector Plimmer

Magnetic Tape Device

Sawa Manga

Albert’s Favourites DJs – Adam Scrimshire, Jonny Drop and Dave Koor

Aug 26 – Connecting Creative Communities

Soothsayers

Spirit of the Estate Jam, featuring MC SunSun, DJ DBO, About Crw and Grounded Movement

South London Youth Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony

London Mozart Players

For the full programme of free non-ticketed music, film and workshops visit https://southfacingfestival.com/sundown-sessions/

