Third-age group’s art exhibition, Clocktower Café, from Sep 6

The talented artists of the painting and drawing group at Croydon u3a – the University of the Third Age – have been busy throughout lockdown during this past year producing pictures in a wide variety of different styles.

The works are about to go on exhibition at The Clocktower Café, next door to the Town Hall, from Monday, September 6.

Entrance to the exhibition is free.

Click here to find out more about u3a.

And for more information about the u3a’s activities, visit the Croydon group’s website.

