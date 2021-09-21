Kenley developer seeking an up-lift, but not in accessibility

EXCLUSIVE: Our Town Hall correspondent, KEN LEE, has discovered a not-for-profit developer whose only aim, it appears from documents submitted to the planning department, is to benefit society – thought to be the first such case in Croydon since records began

Croydon Council’s planning department received a planning application in May 2020 from a company called Trinity Square Developments, seeking permission to demolish a bungalow at the bottom of Kenley Lane and replace it with a four-storey block of flats. Nine flats, as usual, to get around the rules about new developments of 10 or more units having to include affordable housing.

The original planning application offered no lift in the block for future residents, making flats on three of its floors inaccessible to potential residents who might be older, infirm or disabled.

Then, in January this year, Trinity Square had a change of mind and they amended their planning application and its accompanying drawings to include a lift, making all four storeys – including their three-bedroom flat on the top floor – fully accessible to future residents.

It did the trick. Nicola Townsend, Croydon Council’s head planner, wrote to Trinity Square on August 16 this year with the glad tidings that permission had been granted for their building, with its lift. The development was to be called The Sycamores. Which is nice.

But Trinity Square must have had a change of mind, and quickly, too. On Monday, September 6, just 21 days after having been granted planning permission for their nine flats, with a lift, the developers submitted a fully-prepared set of papers for a “NMA”, a Non-Material Amendment.

As the name, “non-material”, suggests, NMAs are ordinarily just minor adjustments and tweaks to permitted plans. In this case, Trinity Square wanted to go ahead with the scheme, but without the lift that they had so carefully added to their paperwork a few months before.

Now some more cynically disposed individuals might suspect that the developers, or the council planners, or perhaps both, were in some way trying to game the system here. Get the scheme passed through the planning committee, with a block of flats providing the accessible homes that are required, and then switch things round immediately afterwards and hope nobody notices.

It is always worth reviewing NMAs for any contentious developments.

The Sycamores proposal is certainly contentious. The council has granted permission to cram a four-storey block of nine flats on to an awkward, tiny plot that sits between Kenley Railway Station and an electricity sub-station.

The purpose of the NMA is to remove the lift from the approved designs. Removing the lift would reduce the build costs (resulting in higher profits) and allows a few rooms to be enlarged (resulting in higher profits).

The developer states that including the lift makes the proposal unviable. The residents moving into these wonderful new apartments would face steepling maintenance charges, all because of the lift, Trinity Square’s NMA application claims.

To justify the removal of the lift the developer provides the project cost analysis with and without the lift.

Lifts should need little explanation. The Greater London Authority requires 90 per cent of new homes to be built to accessible and adaptable standards (known as building regulations M4 category 2*). With a lift, The Sycamores would meet that requirement. Without a lift, it would not.

Lifts obviously provide step-free access to the upper floors, an important consideration for the elderly, infirm, disabled or families with young children – whether they live in the flats or are simply visiting.

Removing The Sycamores’ lift would mean that a three-bedroom flat (known as “family accommodation”) located on the fourth floor would be accessible only via six flights of stairs. This would be very far from a “good design”. Normally the council is concerned to make sure that at least one family-sized flat in a block is either on the ground floor or has step-free access (that is, a lift is available to the upper floors).

The developers’ new application provides an analysis of who their likely customers will be, and even what these prospective buyers will be thinking.

“With the anticipated target market being commuters and couples with a focus on cost effectiveness, a passenger lift would not be a requirement of potential, purchasers nor would one be expected,” their consultant’s report states, apparently overlooking the expectations of the GLA.

As far as they are concerned, “There is no discernible advantage to leaseholders in having access to a passenger lift within the development.” Apart from the advantage of not having to traipse up and down as many as six flights of stairs.

The financial analysis of the two options, provided by the developer, can be summarised as follows:

With the lift, the profit and loss sheet shows a project loss of £35,000

Without the lift the profit and loss sheet shows a project profit of £241,000

So, with or without the lift, the project is broadly break even. It appears that this developer intends to provide this block of flats as a service to Kenley. Which is nice.

Next week we are publishing some startling evidence of the skies above Kenley airfield that show that climate change is affecting the migratory patterns of pigs.

